Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 36,389 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. UDR makes up approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 260.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.