Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the period. Schweitzer-Mauduit International comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,590. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

