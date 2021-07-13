Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,885. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

