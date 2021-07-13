Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

