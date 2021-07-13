Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

