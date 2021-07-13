Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 146,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 135,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 355,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 83,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Gold Fields by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of GFI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 232,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.