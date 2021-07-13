Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 82,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,312. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

