Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,702,000 after purchasing an additional 379,024 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after purchasing an additional 467,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 5,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $1,729,437.50. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

