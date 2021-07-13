Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. 1,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,502. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.23. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.