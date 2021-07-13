Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.85 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 389,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

