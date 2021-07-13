Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,356. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

