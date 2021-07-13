Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 12,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,517. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

