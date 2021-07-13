Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $116.04. 13,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a one year low of $89.20 and a one year high of $121.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.