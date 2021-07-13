Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. The AES makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,939. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

