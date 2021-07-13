Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,286,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $150.66. 3,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

