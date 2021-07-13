Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.64. 11,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

