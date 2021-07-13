Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Equity Residential accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,162. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 4,224 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,557 shares of company stock worth $3,855,115. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

