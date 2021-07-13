Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after acquiring an additional 131,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,450. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $182.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.24.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

