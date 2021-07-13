Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. The Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.42. 1,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.72. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $138.31 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,268 shares of company stock worth $29,442,630. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

