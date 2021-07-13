Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 644,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of VNO traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

