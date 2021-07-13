Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after buying an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE COG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 199,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,123. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.