Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Mplx accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 53,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.