Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,538 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.09. The company had a trading volume of 64,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,146. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

