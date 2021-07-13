Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 58,715 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVV. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,779. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

