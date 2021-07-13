Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 9,817 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,173. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

