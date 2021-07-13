Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 719,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 50,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

ENB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 66,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

