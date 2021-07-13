Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 18,990 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,990 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $56.17. 54,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

