Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 20,529 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in KT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in KT by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE KT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. 4,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

