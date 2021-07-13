Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,466 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 170.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

NHI stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.82. 1,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,000. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

