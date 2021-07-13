Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,723 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,089,000 after acquiring an additional 410,336 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

