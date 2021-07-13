Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 46,296 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,296 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $5,888,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $3,258,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 27.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Enel Chile by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,401,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 656,124 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 596,936 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENIC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 1,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2187 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

