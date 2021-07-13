Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 7,062 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,426. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

