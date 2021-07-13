Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 9,108 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.33. 18,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

