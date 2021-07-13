Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,058,000 after acquiring an additional 163,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,039,000 after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.41. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.43, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.