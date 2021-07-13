Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $207,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $39,414,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Celanese by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,747. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.