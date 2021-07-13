Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Essex Property Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,621,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.48. 2,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $324.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

