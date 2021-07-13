Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. Apartment Investment and Management comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 204,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE:AIV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,677. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.