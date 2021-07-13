Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

