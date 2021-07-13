Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,583 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 287.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 46.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 15.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENIA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,463. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1583 dividend. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

