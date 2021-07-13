Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,430 shares of company stock worth $5,634,090 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. 58,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,932. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

