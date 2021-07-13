Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE:VRTS) EVP Sells $279,000.00 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00.

VRTS stock opened at $281.69 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

