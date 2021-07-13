Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $469.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.