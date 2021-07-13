Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Director Tracy Stevenson Buys 15,000 Shares

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Director Tracy Stevenson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$17,305.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,199 shares in the company, valued at C$465,162.62.

TSE:VGZ traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 159,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,283. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.30 million and a PE ratio of 272.50. Vista Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$1.90.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.0970492 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

