Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Short Interest Update

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 2,625.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,712,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VMSI stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 168,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,863. Vita Mobile Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

Vita Mobile Systems Company Profile

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc designs and develops an application that focuses on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its products include VITA, a geolocation-based social media application that allows to illustrating, record, and sharing life's events. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives.

