VITE Hits Market Cap of $22.68 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00070057 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000209 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,646,224 coins and its circulating supply is 485,075,114 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

