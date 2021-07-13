Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 187 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Vodafone Group stock traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 119.32 ($1.56). 97,523,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,518,281. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 398.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.11.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

