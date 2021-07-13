Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 187 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).
Vodafone Group stock traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 119.32 ($1.56). 97,523,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,518,281. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 398.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.11.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
