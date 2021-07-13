Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €295.00 ($347.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

ETR:VOW3 traded up €5.80 ($6.82) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €218.15 ($256.65). 1,170,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €219.47.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

