Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Vonage also reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

NYSE VG traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 1,316,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,778. Vonage has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.