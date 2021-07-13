Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Head to Head Comparison

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Crexendo alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Crexendo and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vonage 0 5 5 0 2.50

Crexendo presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.59%. Vonage has a consensus target price of $14.39, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Vonage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Vonage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 41.61% 42.41% 32.29% Vonage -2.56% 7.73% 3.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and Vonage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 7.05 $7.94 million $0.47 13.34 Vonage $1.25 billion 2.83 -$36.21 million $0.17 82.76

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vonage. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crexendo beats Vonage on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. In addition, the company provides procured high-speed broadband Internet services and Vonage-enabled devices. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.