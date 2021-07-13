Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.09

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 1673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

VOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

